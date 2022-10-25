Concert preview: Wayfaring’s “spiritually informed jazz-folk”

The Chicago music scene was the common ground that brought together a jazz singer-bassist who was newly graduated from the Eastman School of Music, and an established improvisor and wind player versed in many traditions. Their duo, Wayfaring, has been described as “spiritually informed jazz folk,” and Ernst and Falzone are delighted to embrace the phrase. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, they preview their performance at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct 27 at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe for the Connecting Chords Music Festival.

Wayfaring’s first album is called I Move, You Move. Falzone and Ernst introduce three selections: “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” “This Is My Hand,” and “”And Yet Hope.”