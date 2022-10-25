© 2022 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Wayfaring’s “spiritually informed jazz-folk”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT
A picture of Katie Ernst and James Falzone
Photo by Dan Mohr / yesIsaid.com
/
Katie Ernst and James Falzone of Wayfaring

The Chicago music scene was the common ground that brought together a jazz singer-bassist who was newly graduated from the Eastman School of Music, and an established improvisor and wind player versed in many traditions. Their duo, Wayfaring, has been described as “spiritually informed jazz folk,” and Ernst and Falzone are delighted to embrace the phrase. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, they preview their performance at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct 27 at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe for the Connecting Chords Music Festival.

Wayfaring’s first album is called I Move, You Move. Falzone and Ernst introduce three selections: “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” “This Is My Hand,” and “”And Yet Hope.”

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
