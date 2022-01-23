-
Haitian culture is woven into American culture, but is unacknowledged for a number of reasons including fear of Black revolution, says musician Leyla…
Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and Yukie Ota lead different sections in the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, but they sit side-by-side for every rehearsal and…
On Earth Day, April 22 at 7 pm, musicians Dede Alder and Josh Holcomb will perform live at La Luna Studios for online viewers who visit the Connecting…
A new composition that lasts as long as the drive to Lake Michigan from Kalamazoo. A nature walk with musicians along the trail. 16 new music pieces…
The "richly intertextual, cross-pollinating "Middle Ages" of Jerusalem" is the inspiration for a concert by Schola Antiqua of Chicago at 4 pm on Sunday,…
From Friday, Oct 18 through Sunday, Dec 1, the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will present the 2019 Connecting Chords Music Festival, a series of 20…
Festival favorites Tapestry are returning to the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music's Connecting Chords Music Festival, to perform separate programs on…
Flutist Melissa Ngan, a member of the Chicago-based Fifth House Ensemble, tells Cara Lieurance about the innovative directions this modern chamber group…