WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: Guest conductor to lead the Kalamazoo Philharmonia in music from Abels to Roussel

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST
A8BC0766-1305-49EE-9729-A1AC320ACFCA.jpeg
University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance
/
Anthony Elliott, conducting a performance by the University of Michigan Youth Symphony Orchestra on March 18, 2019

Anthony Elliott, professor emeritus of the University of Michigan, picked the music for the opening concert of the Kalamazoo Philharmonia and will guest-conduct a performance at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 13 at the Dalton Theatre at Kalamazoo College. His connection to Kalamazoo goes back to the mid-1980s, when he served as professor of cello at Western Michigan University. Elliott tells Cara Lieurance about his dual career as a cellist and conductor, saying each pursuit contributed to the other.

The program features four works: Michael Abels' Global Warming, Mozart's Symphony No. 29, Respighi's Fountains of Rome, and the Suite No. 2 from Bacchus and Ariane by Albert Roussel. The Roussel is a fascinating and under-recognized work, says Elliott, and the storyline upon which the ballet is based is vividly realized in the music. Using recorded excerpts, Elliott guides listeners through the scenes of Ariane's abandonment and rescue by Bacchus, their romance, and final coronation.

WMUK Culture Kalamazoo PhilharmoniaAnthony Elliott
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
