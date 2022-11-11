© 2022 WMUK
Concert preview: WMU Symphony will premiere Tré Bryant’s “Rhapsody Trilogy Overture”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST
Bruce Uchimura and Tré Bryant

Tré Bryant’s new work, the Rhapsody Trilogy Overture, will be premiered at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall by the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra, led by Bruce Uchimura. Bryant is a composition student on an accelerated path to a master’s degree at Western Michigan University who would like to become a film and video game composer.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Bryant talks about the ideas and themes that went into the work, and the roles composition faculty and student performers have played in supporting his growth as a composer. Uchimura says he and the orchestra liked Bryant’s work from the first. The concert will also feature Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto played by clarinet Professor Ellen Breakfield-Glick, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Chabrier’s Espana.

The concert is free. More information is at the WMU School of Music website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
