Conductor Bruce Uchimura will lead the WMU Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 and Arturo Marquez' Congal del Fuego Nuevo…
Alex Hayashi, Western Michigan University's oboe instructor, and Bruce Uchimura, director of the WMU Symphony Orchestra, join Cara Lieurance to preview a…
Bruce Uchimura, professor of cello at Western Michigan University, Grace Field, a Suzuki cello instructor, and WMU junior Becca Spurbeck talk to Cara…
Nathan Le is the silver medal winner of the 2019 Stulberg International String Competition. Le and conductor Bruce Uchimura joined Cara Lieurance to…
In a twist, the next Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra concert will feature five orchestral showpieces, each led by a different student…
On Friday, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival will close its festival with a concert by the Merling Trio, the esteemed ensemble-in-residence at Western Michigan…
The recipient of a School of Music Distinguished Alumni Award, trumpet player Alex Jokipii will join the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra on…
Music director Bruce Uchimura will lead the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra in works of Beethoven and Ravel in a free concert on Sunday at…
On Sunday, Qing Yu Chen performed Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 with the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra, the same work she played last…
The two winners of the 2017 Western Michigan University Concerto Competition - flutist Trey Sims, a junior, and violinist Jordan Curry, a senior - join…