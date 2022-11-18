© 2022 WMUK
Closings, cancelations and delays Friday November 18
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Joel Mabus, featured in a concert and a workshop presented by GLAMA

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
Joel Mabus is pictured with his guitar
Kalamazoo Valley Museum
/
Joel Mabus at the Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival

Well-known folk artist Joel Mabus rarely plays locally, so it's a special occasion when he appears in concert in the Kalamazoo-Portage area where he lives. On Sunday, Nov 20, he'll offer a workshop, "The Secret World of Guitar Chords" at 1pm, followed by a solo concert at 5 pm, both presented by the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association (GLAMA) in the KNAC Center, formerly known as the First Baptist Church.

Mabus spoke with Cara Lieurance about the tricks and tools he'll share with people who sign up for the workshop, which is aimed at intermediate guitarists. As for the solo concert, Mabus says he hasn't finalized his set list, but will draw some material from his recent albums "Time & Truth," "Different Hymnals" and others.

Tickets for the workshop and concert are available at the GLAMA website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
