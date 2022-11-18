Concert preview: Joel Mabus, featured in a concert and a workshop presented by GLAMA

Well-known folk artist Joel Mabus rarely plays locally, so it's a special occasion when he appears in concert in the Kalamazoo-Portage area where he lives. On Sunday, Nov 20, he'll offer a workshop, "The Secret World of Guitar Chords" at 1pm, followed by a solo concert at 5 pm, both presented by the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association (GLAMA) in the KNAC Center, formerly known as the First Baptist Church.

Mabus spoke with Cara Lieurance about the tricks and tools he'll share with people who sign up for the workshop, which is aimed at intermediate guitarists. As for the solo concert, Mabus says he hasn't finalized his set list, but will draw some material from his recent albums "Time & Truth," "Different Hymnals" and others.

Tickets for the workshop and concert are available at the GLAMA website.