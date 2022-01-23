-
Joel Mabus, the versatile, multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, is playing from his home office during the COVID-19 pandemic. His YouTube channel…
20 musical acts, nine workshops, and 25 vendors will fill the halls and stages of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and Kalamazoo Valley Community College's…
Kathy Nichols, president of the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association (GLAMA), and folk artist Joel Mabus join Cara Lieurance to preview GLAMAVERSARY,…
Joel Mabus, a keen and witty songwriter, and a prodigious player of guitar, banjo, and ukulele, has developed a sixth sense of songwriting over a lifetime…
Less than a year after releasing Different Hymnals, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joel Mabus has released Ukelele Crimes, featuring six new songs…
On Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm, Joel Mabus will release his latest album in Kalamazoo, at the First Baptist Church. He joined Cara Lieurance to…
Joel Mabus's newest album, his twenty-sixth, is a collection of ten songs revolving around a theme: the blues. Just what kind of blues it is varies, as he…
Singer-songwriter Joel Mabus' musical career, encompassing 25 albums, includes two Christmas releases (How Like The Holly, 1999, and A Parlor Guitar…
As heard on WMUK's Let's Hear It, Joel Mabus joins Cara Lieurance in WMUK's Takeda Studio to play tunes and songs and chat about his most recent recording…