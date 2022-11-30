© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Home-focused musical "Meet Me In St. Louis" comes to the Kalamazoo Civic Theater

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
stlouisstills-16-2.jpg
Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
/
Emily Awe and Sarah Aiello in the Kalamazoo Civic production of "Meet Me in St. Louis"

You may have more in common with the Smith family of St. Louis, circa 1903, than you think, according to Tony Humrichouser, the director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theater’s new production of Meet Me In St. Louis. The musical runs on the main stage Dec 2 - 18.

Humrichouser, actor Norman Frazier (Alfonso Smith) and actor Matt Schuster (Clinton Badger/ensemble) joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the story's emphasis on home and connection with family. The musical is based on the 1944 film starring Judy Garland, which connected with the WWII-era audiences as a celebration of being together. They preview songs like "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "A Touch of the Irish."

Full details and ticket information is available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theater website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
