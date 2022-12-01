© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your public radio station. Give to WMUK now!!!
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: WMU's Jazz Masters series with tenor saxophonist Chris Potter

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
Chris+Potter+web+(credit-+Dave+Stapleton)-0258.jpg
Dave Stapleton
/
Tenor saxophonist/composer Chris Potter

The Jazz Masters series at Western Michigan University will present Chris Potter in concert with the University Advanced jazz Ensemble, the faculty ensemble The Western Jazz Collective, and the University Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Dec 1 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Potter's body of work include over 100 albums as a sideman and 15 albums as a bandleader. Based in New York, he is also the current music director of the SFJazz Collective in San Francisco, and spends month of the year on tour in Europe and Asia. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Potter and Andrew Rathbun discuss the music on the program, how simple music can be complex (and vice versa), and how hard work and the belief that one can always learn new things can lead to one being called a jazz "master."

Tickets for the concert are available at this website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Andrew RathbunChris Potter
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content