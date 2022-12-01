Concert preview: WMU's Jazz Masters series with tenor saxophonist Chris Potter

The Jazz Masters series at Western Michigan University will present Chris Potter in concert with the University Advanced jazz Ensemble, the faculty ensemble The Western Jazz Collective, and the University Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Dec 1 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Potter's body of work include over 100 albums as a sideman and 15 albums as a bandleader. Based in New York, he is also the current music director of the SFJazz Collective in San Francisco, and spends month of the year on tour in Europe and Asia. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Potter and Andrew Rathbun discuss the music on the program, how simple music can be complex (and vice versa), and how hard work and the belief that one can always learn new things can lead to one being called a jazz "master."

Tickets for the concert are available at this website.