It started in Christopher Bigg's garage, with Andrew Rathbun improvising on saxophone and Biggs improvising with his personally-designed electronic…
The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:…
Andrew Rathbun is the professor of saxophone at Western Michigan University. He's also a composer and recording artist who's released "around" 15 albums,…
Cara Lieurance talks to David Binney about why he moved back to California after nearly 38 years in the New York jazz scene, and how his restless…
Jazz pianist Kenny Werner will headline concerts with the Western Jazz Quartet and the WMU Jazz Orchestra this weekend. Werner and WMU professor of jazz…
Vince Mendoza is one of the most versatile and prolific composer–arranger–conductors of the last two decades. A multi-Grammy Award winner, he has written…
Andrew Rathbun, director of the Advanced Jazz Ensemble, and composer/programmer Christopher Biggs, both School of Music faculty at Western Michigan…
An iconic performer and proponent of free jazz, George Garzone has influenced generations of players at the Berklee College of Music and the New England…
Western Jazz Quartet saxophonist Andrew Rathbun and pianist Jeremy Siskind talk about the challenges and satisfaction of adding a new voice to the mix,…
The Western Jazz Quartet lost three of its founding members in 2012, but barely skipped a beat in re-forming a new group. This Friday, saxophonist Andrew…