Concert preview: "Yuletide Carols" with the Kalamazoo Concert Band and Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST
ADB76EA1-C089-45A2-9DE1-781DEF7AE18B.jpeg
Chad Ream, Imaginarium Pictures
/
The Kalamazoo Concert Band in 2021

At 8 pm on Friday, Dec 2, the Kalamazoo Concert Band holds its annual free holiday concert in Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University. This year’s program, “Yuletide Carols” features around 50 young voices of the Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus, singing carols in special arrangements with the band and in solo-choir selections.

Dr. Tom Evans, the director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, has programmed some crowd-pleasing selections for the concert, including The Night Before Christmas with narrator Fritz MacDonald and Christmas on Broadway arranged by John Higgins for choir and orchestra. Another piece is a favorite of the band's musicians: The Eighth Candle by Steven Reisteter. Evans joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the music, the band, the guest ensemble and filling Miller Auditorium’s stage with over 130 musicians.

Reserving free tickets is recommended. They are available through the Miller Auditorium box office.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
