WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: “Dontrell, Who Kissed The Sea” is a co-production of two theater companies

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST
CB94B8D1-5F0E-4909-BBB1-48BBAC08DB09.jpeg
WMU Theatre
/
Kemar Williams in rehearsal

The actions of an ancestor remain unresolved many generations later when a descendent named Dontrell, a bright college-bound young man, begins to see visions he can’t explain. Kemar Williams plays Dontrell in Nathan Alan Davis’s play Dontrell, Who Kissed The Sea, which runs Jan 27 - Feb 5 at the Williams Theatre at Western Michigan University.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Williams, assistant director Ynika Yuag and actor Donovan Wade (who plays Dontrell’s best friend), talk about the themes and layers to this magical drama. Director Marissa Harrington, a founder of Face Off Theatre, is guiding the cast and production team to bring out connections, imagery, and rhythmic echoes in the time-traveling piece, they say. Williams and Wade share their memories of auditioning for the play and building their characters. Yuag, who has worked with Face Off Theatre for 3 seasons, explains how this play is coming together behind the scenes. The production is a collaboration between Face Off Theatre and WMU Theatre.

WMUK Culture Face Off TheatreWMU Theater
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
