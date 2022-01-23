-
Starting Saturday Oct 2, Face Off Theatre Company will accept video submissions of 1-2 minute monologues from new and experienced actors in a friendly…
Face Off Theatre Artistic Director Marissa Harrington and actor Delanti Hall (Omari) preview Dominique Morisseau's contemporary drama Pipeline in an…
"If you know family, especially in the African-American community, you know these people," says Face Off Theatre Artistic Director Marissa Harrington…
In a season titled "Rebirth," Face Off Theatre Company will tell dramatic, satirical and personal stories that illuminate the struggle for economic…
During a summer of COVID-19 cancellations, a ray of hope: Farmers Alley Theatre, in collaboration with Face Off Theatre and the Black Arts and Cultural…
Theater companies around the world are trying to find new ways to reach audiences as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. That includes theater groups in…
Marissa Harrington, Artistic Director of Face Off Theatre Company, says the group, which was founded in 2015 to focus on stories of the Black experience,…
After tragically losing her brother, a young woman named Yolanda is sent to live with her grandmother, Mother Shaw. Mother Shaw takes the reluctant…
Dr.Steve Feffer is a professor of English at Western Michigan University, and is a founding organizer of Theatre Kalamazoo's New PlayFest. He and…
Face Off Theatre Company will present Mahalia, the story of gospel singing sensation Mahalia Jackson, on Feb 21 - 24 at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic…