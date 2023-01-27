Concert Preview: The Western Winds to play works by Esther Ballou and Elizabeth Raum

The Western Winds ensemble at Western Michigan University is composed of graduate students and their faculty mentors. As conductor Scott Boerma tells Cara Lieurance, the concert on Feb 1 is focused on 20th and 21st century music by Esther Ballou, Malcolm Arnold, Darius Milhaud and Elizabeth Raum.

Boerma says Esther Ballou was a female organist and composer whose music is getting more attention these days. Graduate student Jordan DeWester, a tubist, offers details on the Quintet No. 1 Malcolm Arnold and his importance to brass players. Jordan discussed her training and her interest in the instrument, listing prominent female tuba players like Deanna Swoboda, Carol Jantsch, and Velvet Brown as influences.

Flutist Lessly Cadena, an international student from Ecuador, talks about Darius Milhaud's La cheminée du roi René and her positive experience at Western studying with Dr. Martha Councell-Vargas. She teaches flute and conducted the flute choir last year.

The concert closes with Jason and the Golden Fleece by Canadian composer Elizabeth Raum. Boerma describes it as bold and adventurous.

Tickets and more information on the Western Winds concert is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

