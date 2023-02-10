Eavesdrop on a ‘First Date’ at the Kalamazoo Civic

A posh NYC gastropub is the setting for the musical First Date, running Feb 10 - 19 at the Kalamazoo Civic’s Parish Theatre. Director Laura Zervic, the executive director of the Kalamazoo Civic, says the show is a 2012 musical with a book written by Austin Winsberg, and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Music director Lori Hatfield says the high-energy score is a good fit for her rocker roots. Without giving away all of the plot twists, they tell Cara Lieurance that serial-dater Casey's and recently-dumped Aaron’s inner anxieties and past experiences (in the form of their exes and best friends) interfere with the progress of the date.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theater’s website.

