© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Eavesdrop on a ‘First Date’ at the Kalamazoo Civic

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
CF2A0E5E-F3BB-4EF2-A1EB-806256381802.jpeg
Katherine Mumma
/
Kalamazoo Civic Theater
Nadya Beyar and Jordan Bruner as Casey and Aaron

A posh NYC gastropub is the setting for the musical First Date, running Feb 10 - 19 at the Kalamazoo Civic’s Parish Theatre. Director Laura Zervic, the executive director of the Kalamazoo Civic, says the show is a 2012 musical with a book written by Austin Winsberg, and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Music director Lori Hatfield says the high-energy score is a good fit for her rocker roots. Without giving away all of the plot twists, they tell Cara Lieurance that serial-dater Casey's and recently-dumped Aaron’s inner anxieties and past experiences (in the form of their exes and best friends) interfere with the progress of the date.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theater’s website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Civic Theater
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content