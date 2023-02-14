Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Concert preview: An all-John Williams program by the Academy Street Winds
The Academy Street Winds, a town-and-gown ensemble of over 50 members based at Kalamazoo College, will present a free 60 minute program of music by the celebrated film composer John Williams. Dr. Tom Evans, who leads the group, talks to Cara Lieurance about the music on the program and the composer’s importance to generations of filmgoers.