Let's Hear It
Concert preview: An all-John Williams program by the Academy Street Winds

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST
John Williams conducting at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009
John Williams conducting at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009

The Academy Street Winds, a town-and-gown ensemble of over 50 members based at Kalamazoo College, will present a free 60 minute program of music by the celebrated film composer John Williams. Dr. Tom Evans, who leads the group, talks to Cara Lieurance about the music on the program and the composer’s importance to generations of filmgoers.

Tags
Tom Evans
