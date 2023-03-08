Theater preview: Becoming Dr. Ruth

Becoming Dr. Ruth is a biographical one-woman play opening this week at Farmers Alley Theatre. Written in 2013 by Mark St. Germain, it traces her remarkable life as a Holocaust survivor to her surprising success as the diminutive, heavily-accented sex advice radio and television host in America.

BECKY KLOSE / Actor Diane Wasnak as Dr. Ruth

Actor Diane Wasnak prepared for the role by immersing herself in all things Dr. Ruth, building the role “from the inside out,” she tells Cara Lieurance. Director Kathy Mulay says her portrayal is so complete, it should be Wasnak’s signature role, taking her to theaters around the country. Mulay, Wasnak and artistic director Jeremy Koch joined Cara Lieurance for a preview of the show, which opens Mar 9 and runs through Mar 19.

Tickets and more information are at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.