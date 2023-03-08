© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: Becoming Dr. Ruth

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
drruth.jpg
Becky Klose / Klose2U Photography
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
Diane Wasnak as Dr. Ruth in a new Farmers Alley Theater production

Becoming Dr. Ruth is a biographical one-woman play opening this week at Farmers Alley Theatre. Written in 2013 by Mark St. Germain, it traces her remarkable life as a Holocaust survivor to her surprising success as the diminutive, heavily-accented sex advice radio and television host in America.

Actor Diane Wasnak as Dr. Ruth
BECKY KLOSE
/
Actor Diane Wasnak as Dr. Ruth

Actor Diane Wasnak prepared for the role by immersing herself in all things Dr. Ruth, building the role “from the inside out,” she tells Cara Lieurance. Director Kathy Mulay says her portrayal is so complete, it should be Wasnak’s signature role, taking her to theaters around the country. Mulay, Wasnak and artistic director Jeremy Koch joined Cara Lieurance for a preview of the show, which opens Mar 9 and runs through Mar 19.

Tickets and more information are at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

