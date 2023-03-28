© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

A look at ‘Inside’ and other Kalamazoo Film Society selections currently playing

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Willem Dafoe in the one-man drama "Inside"

Talking about movies is something Kalamazoo Film Society members love to do. The KFS's Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to look back at their most recent online "Virtual Lobby Discussion" about the Oscars, the success of their Local Filmmaker Showcase, and partnering with the Kalamazoo Symphony for "Jurassic Park Live."

Cimini and Strauss also give details on KFS-sponsored films currently playing at Celebration Cinema, including "Inside," in which Willem Dafoe plays an art thief who becomes trapped in a high-tech penthouse. Other films include the Irish film "The Quiet Girl" and "The Lost King." More information on what's showing is available at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
