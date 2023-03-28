A look at ‘Inside’ and other Kalamazoo Film Society selections currently playing

Talking about movies is something Kalamazoo Film Society members love to do. The KFS's Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to look back at their most recent online "Virtual Lobby Discussion" about the Oscars, the success of their Local Filmmaker Showcase, and partnering with the Kalamazoo Symphony for "Jurassic Park Live."

Cimini and Strauss also give details on KFS-sponsored films currently playing at Celebration Cinema, including "Inside," in which Willem Dafoe plays an art thief who becomes trapped in a high-tech penthouse. Other films include the Irish film "The Quiet Girl" and "The Lost King." More information on what's showing is available at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.