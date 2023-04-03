© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The WMU Trombone Choir

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
7DD9DA11-8321-47FC-9E7D-1EA83C52925D.jpeg
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
/
Dr. Wolfinbarger conducting the WMU Trombone Choir

Eighteen musicians in the Western Michigan University trombone studio will perform a range of works for tenor and bass trombones under the direction of Dr. Steve Wolfinbarger in a free concert at 7:30 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Cara Lieurance talks to Wolfinbarger about the trombone studio at WMU, which he developed into a top destination for college-age trombonists. It has a track record of producing highly skilled performers and educators who frequently earn awards at the international level. Two current students join in the conversation: Ambry Jonker, a music education freshman from west Michigan, and Franco Casucci, a performance-track sophomore from Cleveland Heights, OH.

