Concert preview: The WMU Trombone Choir

Eighteen musicians in the Western Michigan University trombone studio will perform a range of works for tenor and bass trombones under the direction of Dr. Steve Wolfinbarger in a free concert at 7:30 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Cara Lieurance talks to Wolfinbarger about the trombone studio at WMU, which he developed into a top destination for college-age trombonists. It has a track record of producing highly skilled performers and educators who frequently earn awards at the international level. Two current students join in the conversation: Ambry Jonker, a music education freshman from west Michigan, and Franco Casucci, a performance-track sophomore from Cleveland Heights, OH.