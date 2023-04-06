Concert Preview: Jordan Hamilton and Seth Bernard at The Clover Room

At 8 pm on Friday, Apr 6, singer-songwriter and electric cellist Jordan Hamilton and guitarist-songwriter Seth Bernard, founder of Earthworks Music, will perform together at The Clover Room in Kalamazoo.

They met at the 2017 Earthworks Harvest Gathering, Jordan Hamilton says in an interview with Cara Lieurance. Bernard asked Hamilton to play on his studio project, and they now have a collaboration that showcases new adaptations of each others' songs. "It's a unique thing for both of us," says Bernard.

Hamilton is busier than ever as a performer, but also plays a role in teaching music written by Black composers to young people. It's called Orchestra Jammbo'laya, an initiative co-run by the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center and Suzuki Academy of Kalamazoo. Hamilton talks about that experience, and he also tells Lieurance about his recovery from a serious car accident in 2021, and how it affected his music.

They listen to Seth Bernard's song "Don't Lose Track," and two by Hamilton: "Beleive In...", the title track from his latest EP, and "Tidal" from 2021's Vibrations.

Tickets and more information are available at The Clover Room website.