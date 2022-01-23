-
First Forrenland (2018), then My Thoughts Are (2019), then Vibrations (2021). That was the 3-album musical arch in Jordan Hamilton's mind over several…
Jordan Hamilton's 2019 album My Thoughts Are is a collection of original songs covering a wide range of real life experience. Although he doesn't claim…
New York-based artist Steffani Jemison will perform a new version of her work, Recitatif, at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts on Friday, Oct 4 at 5:30 and…
The Last Gasp Collective began just three years ago when two recently relocated brothers introduced themselves to Kalamazoo at open mic nights. Now a…
Jordan Hamilton is a performer who took his training in classical cello and transformed himself into a soloist who sings, raps, writes, and performs…
In the fall of 2014, Western Michigan University professor of cello Bruce Uchimura came up with the idea of bringing together four of his advanced…