Hundreds of musicians to perform at Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music

The 2023 Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music, hosted by the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music, will bring over 100 teen musicians to Western Michigan University to hear faculty performances, attend workshops, and to rehearse and perform new music with a guest composer in an all-star concert at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Apr 13 at Miller Auditorium. The free concert will also feature the WMU Wind Symphony.

Dr. Scott Boerma, director of bands at WMU, is the organizer and primary conductor of the event. The special guest for this year’s conference is composer David Biedenbender, who teaches composition at Michigan State University. Biedenbender and Boerma joined Cara Lieurance to preview the conference and hear Biedenbender’s music.