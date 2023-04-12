New issue of Encore revisits a life-changing program

Although she has plenty on her plate as the editor of Encore Magazine, Marie Lee assigned herself a story for the April 2023 issue. She tells Cara Lieurance about the growth of Western Michigan University’s Child Trauma Assessment Center, eight years after publishing a feature on the program in 2015. The story also contributes to the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s mental wellness project.

Lee also outlines the stories that round out the issue, including the Five Faves assembled by Lynn Houghton, a profile of the owner of Kalamazoo Dry Goods, and a Back Story on Kim Shaw, director of programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo.