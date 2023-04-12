© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New issue of Encore revisits a life-changing program

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
Two CTAC workers kneel at a child’s level
Courtesy of WMU
/
Two CTAC workers kneel at a child’s level

Although she has plenty on her plate as the editor of Encore Magazine, Marie Lee assigned herself a story for the April 2023 issue. She tells Cara Lieurance about the growth of Western Michigan University’s Child Trauma Assessment Center, eight years after publishing a feature on the program in 2015. The story also contributes to the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s mental wellness project.

Lee also outlines the stories that round out the issue, including the Five Faves assembled by Lynn Houghton, a profile of the owner of Kalamazoo Dry Goods, and a Back Story on Kim Shaw, director of programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
