Theater preview: A funeral liberates the Mabry Family's love & foibles in “Chicken & Biscuits"

Running Apr 21 - May 7 at Farmers Alley Theatre, Chicken and Biscuits is a new family dramedy that brings together a cast of influential Michigan talent, including actor/director Marissa Harrington, founder of Face Off Theatre Company, and actor/director Demetria Thomas, artist-in-residence at Hope Repertory Theatre. Harrington, Thomas and Farmers Alley executive director Rob Weiner join Cara Lieurance in the studio to talk about the new play written by Douglas Lyons that lovingly depicts a Black family in mourning and celebration.

Directed by Dr. Quincy Thomas, the plot brings together three generations of the Mabry family at the funeral of their grandfather. Modern and traditional attitudes held by family members start the story spinning, and ultimately reveals a web of unique and loving relationships. Both Harrington and Thomas say it has been a joy to bond with the cast and develop their characters.

