WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

West Michigan’s Bravo! Competition for teen musicians is back

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT
0F6A401D-E2F4-415F-AD66-6270F0BEC629.jpeg
Stulberg Competition
/
Bravo! Competitors in 2017

The competition started by two influential West Michigan music teachers in 2001 was on hold due to the pandemic, but with Fontana Chamber Arts leading a group of arts organizations, including WMUK, it returned this spring. Eleven winners will perform the music they played for the auditions in a free public concert.

Joining Cara Lieurance in the studio are Fontana Chamber Arts executive director Brad Wong, competition coordinator and executive director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Cori Somers, and two winners — Selena Zhu and Alexander Bosak — who share their thoughts on the importance of preparing for a competition as young musicians. Somers explains that the event has been redesigned to add more feedback from the adjudicators and offer coaching opportunities for the winners. Wong gives credit to the community supporterrs that helped bring the event back, and talks about why the public concert that showcases the winners is as important as the audition experience.

The Bravo! Competition concert will be held at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center of Kalamazoo at 7 pm on Wednesday, Apr 19. More on the free concert is at the Fontana Chamber Arts website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Bravo! CompetitionFontana
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
