West Michigan’s Bravo! Competition for teen musicians is back

The competition started by two influential West Michigan music teachers in 2001 was on hold due to the pandemic, but with Fontana Chamber Arts leading a group of arts organizations, including WMUK, it returned this spring. Eleven winners will perform the music they played for the auditions in a free public concert.

Joining Cara Lieurance in the studio are Fontana Chamber Arts executive director Brad Wong, competition coordinator and executive director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Cori Somers, and two winners — Selena Zhu and Alexander Bosak — who share their thoughts on the importance of preparing for a competition as young musicians. Somers explains that the event has been redesigned to add more feedback from the adjudicators and offer coaching opportunities for the winners. Wong gives credit to the community supporterrs that helped bring the event back, and talks about why the public concert that showcases the winners is as important as the audition experience.

The Bravo! Competition concert will be held at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center of Kalamazoo at 7 pm on Wednesday, Apr 19. More on the free concert is at the Fontana Chamber Arts website.