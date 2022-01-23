-
David Faber is the cellist of the Dudok Quartet. Based in the Netherlands, the young group first set itself apart by choosing to call themselves after an…
At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 26, Fontana will stream a concert by a young London-based ensemble called the Castalian String Quartet. Like the rest of their…
At 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov 20, Fontana will showcase the innovative American quartet Brooklyn Rider in an online concert. Known for its commitment to the…
Fontana begins its virtual season on Friday with VOCES8, the renowned 8-person a cappela group founded in the UK 15 years ago. Cara Lieurance speaks with…
The new season of Fontana will be virtual, says executive director David Baldwin. Each hand-picked group will record a live-to-tape performance in the…
Edward Dusinberre is the first violinist of the Takács Quartet, which will perform on the Fontana series at 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 21 in the Dalton Center…
David Shifrin, Peter Wiley, and Anna Polonsky all bring rich and joyful backgrounds in classical music to their music-making. Taking time out of a…
Scottish percussionist Colin Currie is one of the central soloists in new music in the classical world. It's a place he's held over a career of…
Violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist-conductor Lars Vogt, both acclaimed German classical musicians, will appear on the first concert of the Fontana…
Saxophonist Joe Lovano says he, drummer Jack DeJohnette, pianist Leo Genovese, and bassist Esperanza Spalding, all of whom are innovative bandleaders,…