Concert preview: The 64th annual WMU Concerto Concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
The WMU Symphony in performance in 2016
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
/
The WMU Symphony in performance in 2016

The winners of the 2023 Western Michigan University Concerto Competition are bassoonist Jackson Crouse, a senior, vocalist Kaleb Nuesse, a senior, and trumpet player Mason Christofferson, a first-year graduate student. On the eve of their performances with the WMU Symphony, they join Cara Lieurance to talk about their musical backgrounds and the concertos they’ve prepared.

The free concert is at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 23 in Miller Auditorium. It will be conducted by Bruce Uchimura, who will also conduct Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Marche Slav.

