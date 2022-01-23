-
The Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra will offer a live concert called "Taking Flight" in Miller Auditorium for the first time in two years…
Andrew Koehler, music director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony, Kalamazoo Philharmonia, and WMU Symphony, touched on how each group is faring during the…
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, longtime Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra music director Bruce Uchimura asked Andrew Koehler, a prominent…
Alex Hayashi, Western Michigan University's oboe instructor, and Bruce Uchimura, director of the WMU Symphony Orchestra, join Cara Lieurance to preview a…
In a twist, the next Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra concert will feature five orchestral showpieces, each led by a different student…
The recipient of a School of Music Distinguished Alumni Award, trumpet player Alex Jokipii will join the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra on…
Music director Bruce Uchimura will lead the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra in works of Beethoven and Ravel in a free concert on Sunday at…