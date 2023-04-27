© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Afternoon on Broadway

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
31406220392_9d1702f074_k.jpg
Flickr user Shutter Runner. All Creative Commons/noncommercial
/
Broadway and 54th in New York City

Spotlighting regional soloists and showing off the versatility of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra musicians are two of the reasons behind “Afternoon on Broadway,” says KSO executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley. The concert, which is part of the newly-added chamber music series in the 2022-23 season, takes place at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 30 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU.

One of the four featured guest vocalists is Jeremy Koch, a music theater professional and executive artistic director of Farmers Alley Theatre. He and Gulley talk to Cara Lieurance about the songs from Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha, State Fair and more that will be featured in special arrangements. Koch will be joined by singers Dr. Rhea Olivaccé, Kelly Carey and Stephen Martin for the performance.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance