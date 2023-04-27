Concert preview: Afternoon on Broadway

Spotlighting regional soloists and showing off the versatility of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra musicians are two of the reasons behind “Afternoon on Broadway,” says KSO executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley. The concert, which is part of the newly-added chamber music series in the 2022-23 season, takes place at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 30 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU.

One of the four featured guest vocalists is Jeremy Koch, a music theater professional and executive artistic director of Farmers Alley Theatre. He and Gulley talk to Cara Lieurance about the songs from Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha, State Fair and more that will be featured in special arrangements. Koch will be joined by singers Dr. Rhea Olivaccé, Kelly Carey and Stephen Martin for the performance.

