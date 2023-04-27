Concert preview: “Travelin’ Music,” by the Kalamazoo Concert Band

The Kalamazoo Concert Band will finish its season with a concert that hopes to prime the audience for their summer vacations. It’s called “Travelin’ Music,” and the free performance at Chenery Auditorium is at 7:30 pm on Saturday Apr 29.

Music director Dr. Tom Evans joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the theme of the concert was inspired by Samuel Hazo’s “Ride,” a piece that captures a nail-biting, top-speed navigation of the steep hills and twists of Pennsylvania roads. Eric Whitacre’s “Noisy Wheels of Joy” is another road trip odyssey. A contrasting piece Evans picked is a soulful arrangement of “Wayfaring Stranger” by Christopher Nelson.

The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of the Band’s Young Artist Competition. Tubist and senior Blake VandenBrink of Three Rivers High School will perform music from a Tuba Concerto by Edward Gregson.