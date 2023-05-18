© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Dance preview: "Little Worlds: Spring Concert of Dance" by Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
AMELIA M FALK/Photographer
Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers

"Each piece is a little world," says Cori Terry. That's the phrase that inspired the 2022-23 season of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers, which comes to a close with three concerts this weekend: at 8 pm May 19 and 20 and at 2 pm on May 21 at the Wellspring Theatre.

The Spring Concert features six works for combinations of two to seven dancers. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, choreographers Marisa Bianan and Cori Terry describe the dances and the work that went into them. They say that the whole season has been infused with joy at being together again after the pandemic. Executive director Kate Yancho summarizes the success of RADFest in March, and says there will be a new season preview in September. Bianan, who serves as Wellspring's Dance Academy coordinator, says summer classes will be offered for all ages.

Wellspring Cori Terry & Dancers
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
