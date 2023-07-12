© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Summer concert preview: The Kalamazoo Concert Band at Kindleberger Park

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
Megan Dooley singing with the Kalamazoo Concert Band on Jun 4, 2023
Cara Lieurance
/
Megan Dooley singing with the Kalamazoo Concert Band on Jun 4, 2023

A free outdoor public concert at 6:30 pm on Monday, Jul 17 at Kindleberger Park features the Kalamazoo Concert Band with special guest Megan Dooley, performing the finale to the 41st annual Kindleberger Festival of the Performing Arts. Assistant conductor Brian Shetterly joined Cara Lieurance to talk about highlights of the program, which include Dooley's rendition of the Cyndi Lauper classic "Time After Time."

Shetterly, who is a bass trombonist as well as the KCB's assistant conductor, says it's a special group of accomplished players who come from careers in education, the sciences, the armed services and more. He himself is a retired music teacher who taught band for decades at Three Rivers High School. Next year, he'll mark 40 years as a member of the KCB.

The concert is outdoors. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.

WMUK Culture
