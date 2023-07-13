Dance makes love more real, say Barn Theatre actors about "Anything Goes"

Melissa Cotton Hunter as Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes"

Performances of the American classic Anything Goes continues through Sunday, Jul 16 at the Barn Theatre, featuring live music, a cast of over 20, comedy, romance, disguises, misunderstandings and dances of all kinds. Choreographer Melissa Cotton Hunter, who also plays lead character Reno Sweeney, joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the production with her costar, Aaron Czarnecki (Billy Crocker).

