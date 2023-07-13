© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Dance makes love more real, say Barn Theatre actors about "Anything Goes"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
Aaron Czarnecki and Melina Walko in "Anything Goes"
Barn Theatre
/
Aaron Czarnecki and Melina Walko in "Anything Goes"
Melissa Cotton Hunter as Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes"
Melissa Cotton Hunter as Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes"

Performances of the American classic Anything Goes continues through Sunday, Jul 16 at the Barn Theatre, featuring live music, a cast of over 20, comedy, romance, disguises, misunderstandings and dances of all kinds. Choreographer Melissa Cotton Hunter, who also plays lead character Reno Sweeney, joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the production with her costar, Aaron Czarnecki (Billy Crocker).

For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
