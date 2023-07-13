Haijin Choi talks Saugatuck Fest and Sunday Strings at Meijer Gardens

This Thursday and Friday, Jul 13 and 14, Haijin Choi will be a featured musician at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck. The Grand Rapids Symphony violinist is also the creator and curator of her own summer concert series: Sunday Strings at Meijer Gardens.

In Saugatuck, Choi will open the French-themed concerts with the Fantaisie by Camille Saint-Saens, joined by harpist Lynne Aspnes. Her longtime symphony colleague, flutist Chris Kantner, violist Arturo Ziraldo and Aspnes with play Debussy’s Trio Sonata for flute, viola and harp. After another trio by Hans Gál, the concert ends with Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro for flute, clarinet, strings and harp.

The Sunday Strings series at Meijer Gardens, which she organized in 2020, continues this week with a program she titled “Intimacy from Baroque to Now.” Choi tells Cara Lieurance that her vision for the series was to offer summertime chamber music to Grand Rapids music lovers. The performances, which run from 2–3 pm in the Huizenga Grand Room are free with the cost of admission to the Gardens and will continue through August 13.