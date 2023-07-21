Singer-songwriter Aaron Wright, busier than ever, is set to play Bell’s Eccentric Café

Aaron Wright has been on an upward trajectory this year. A performing musician since age 17, in 2023 he has seen increased recognition and more bookings than ever before, as live music once again becomes a feature of the West Michigan scene after the pandemic shutdown.

Wright will perform Saturday, Jul 21 at Bell’s Eccentric Café, headlining a showcase with two other performers: Kyle Rasche (of Chain of Lakes) and Dave Johnson. He joined Cara Lieurance to share his newly-released single, “Endless Album,” co-produced by longtime collaborator Mike Roche. They also listen to three unreleased one-take songs from a session at Dogtown Studios.

Doors open at 7 pm on Saturday, and it’s a seated concert. Tickets and more information are available at the Bell’s Eccentric Café website.

