WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Singer-songwriter Aaron Wright, busier than ever, is set to play Bell’s Eccentric Café

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Singer/songwriter Aaron Wright
Dogtown Studios
/
Singer/songwriter Aaron Wright

Aaron Wright has been on an upward trajectory this year. A performing musician since age 17, in 2023 he has seen increased recognition and more bookings than ever before, as live music once again becomes a feature of the West Michigan scene after the pandemic shutdown.

Wright will perform Saturday, Jul 21 at Bell’s Eccentric Café, headlining a showcase with two other performers: Kyle Rasche (of Chain of Lakes) and Dave Johnson. He joined Cara Lieurance to share his newly-released single, “Endless Album,” co-produced by longtime collaborator Mike Roche. They also listen to three unreleased one-take songs from a session at Dogtown Studios.

Doors open at 7 pm on Saturday, and it’s a seated concert. Tickets and more information are available at the Bell’s Eccentric Café website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
