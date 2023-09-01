Season Preview: The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's Anthony Hamilton talks about year 95

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Anthony J. Hamilton, artistic director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Twelve new productions are set to run from Sep 15 - May 19 in the 95th season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Its new artistic director, Anthony Hamilton, brings both a fresh perspective and an insider's understanding of the institution and its mission to make theater as accessible as possible for volunteer casts and crews of all ages and abilities. Hamilton spoke to Cara Lieurance about what's in store for the Civic's three stages in 2023-24.