© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Season Preview: The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's Anthony Hamilton talks about year 95

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
The Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium shown at sunset
Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Civic
The Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium on the corner of South and Park Streets
Anthony J. Hamilton in a red shirt
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Anthony J. Hamilton, artistic director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Twelve new productions are set to run from Sep 15 - May 19 in the 95th season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Its new artistic director, Anthony Hamilton, brings both a fresh perspective and an insider's understanding of the institution and its mission to make theater as accessible as possible for volunteer casts and crews of all ages and abilities. Hamilton spoke to Cara Lieurance about what's in store for the Civic's three stages in 2023-24.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content