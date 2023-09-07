Find fun and family at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

Ethan MacDonald, the vice-president of the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association, is a graduate student in Medieval Studies at Western Michigan University who grew up learning about Scottish traditions through his family (his grandparents were both born there) and by participating in festivals and clan meetings around the country. He tells Cara Lieurance it’s a source of community and belonging that anyone with a Scottish name in their background can enjoy — and he’ll be ready to help track down those names at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival from 9 am - 4 pm on Saturday, Sep 9 at Kindleberger Park, Parchment.

The athletic field at Kindleberger park is the focal point for the Highland Games, which will feature both amateur and professional athletes. The field will be lined by clan tents where local clan members can tell visitors about their histories. It's also surrounded by stages for music and dance, and by vendors, including potters, bakers, clothiers, and more. MacDonald says that the Games will include serious professional athletes intent on setting new records as well as local athletes who've learned the techniques for the caber toss, hammer throw and stone put, to name a few.

The festival is free to attend. More information is at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival website.