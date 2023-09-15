© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Who is Alexandre Kantorow? Hear how the new Gilmore Artist was chosen

By Cara Lieurance
Published September 15, 2023
Pianist Alexandre Kantorow
©Sasha GUSOV
Pianist Alexandre Kantorow

It has been a long time since Igor Levit was given the Gilmore Artist Award in 2018. The delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the global search for a new pianist in 2022. Pierre van der Westhuizen, a pianist, a member of the Gilmore Artist search committee and the executive director of the Gilmore Piano Festival, flew to Italy this summer to surprise their final candidate with the news. He is Alexandre Kantorow, a 26 year-old French pianist with an enviably relaxed and flexible approach to his instrument. Van der Westhuizen spoke with Cara Lieurance about how the secret search was carried out and how they decided upon Kantorow as the winner.

At 2 pm on Sunday, Sep 17, Kantorow will take the stage in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University's Irving S. Gilmore School of Music. He'll perform music of Brahms and Liszt, and talk with van der Westhuizen and host Brian McCreath of GBH Radio, in a free livestream through The Gilmore's website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
