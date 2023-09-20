Kalamazoo Film Society brings Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense” to town

Kalamazoo Film Society members will receive their usual discount for showings of Stop Making Sense when it begins on Sep 29. It’s the 40th anniversary of Jonathan Demme’s classic concert film by the Talking Heads. It’s also one of almost 50 films that the Kalamazoo Film Society has sponsored this year. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini, the president and vice president of the KFS talk about current and upcoming films on the roster, including the sleeper-hit horror film Talk to Me. They also say the KFS is looking for West Michigan filmmakers to submit their work for the next Local Filmmaker Showcase, which will be held in March. The submission deadline is Jan 28.

Memberships and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.

