Here’s how to nominate someone for one of six categories of the 2023 Community Arts Awards

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is seeking nominations from the community for awards honoring lifetime achievement in the arts, volunteerism, youth artists, businesses, arts organizations, and administrative and education leaders. Cara Lieurance and executive director Kristen Chesak go over the categories and who they’re for. They share examples of past honorees and explain the application process.

Chesak also gives an overview of the annual grants available to individual artists, who can apply at the Arts Council’s website. The popular Art Hops continue through December, and will start up again in March.