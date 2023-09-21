© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Here’s how to nominate someone for one of six categories of the 2023 Community Arts Awards

WMUK
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
logo for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Community Arts Awards
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo
logo for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Community Arts Awards

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is seeking nominations from the community for awards honoring lifetime achievement in the arts, volunteerism, youth artists, businesses, arts organizations, and administrative and education leaders. Cara Lieurance and executive director Kristen Chesak go over the categories and who they’re for. They share examples of past honorees and explain the application process.

Chesak also gives an overview of the annual grants available to individual artists, who can apply at the Arts Council’s website. The popular Art Hops continue through December, and will start up again in March.

Tags
WMUK Culture Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo