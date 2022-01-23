-
Bianca Washington-Ciungan, Director of Programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, says the Arts Council's new Art Hop "app" was created in hopes…
Nearly a dozen artists are thrilled to be setting up their stalls for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Art Hop this Friday, says Programs Director…
The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's first Art Hop of 2021 is at 6 pm on Friday, Feb 5 - and it's online and interactive on several platforms. Bianca…
On Sunday, Aug 16 at 4 pm, Concerts in the Park will go virtual with a live-streamed concert by the Knific Quartet with guest vocalist Rhea Olivaccé. The…
In an interview with Cara Lieurance, executive director Kristen Chesak expands on how the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is continuing its mission of…
The coronavirus pandemic is causing serious financial pain for arts organizations in Kalamazoo. But a new fund may help them weather the crisis.Greater…
The coronavirus outbreak means big changes for Kalamazoo's monthly Art Hop. Starting Friday, April 3, it goes virtual.Kristen Chesak is the executive…
How The Arts Council Turns Ideas Into Reality: A Conversation With Kristin Chesak And Ashley DanemanThe Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo offers several different grants to fund a range of Kalamazoo-area creative activity, including the KADI grant, or…
Art Hop is one of the most visible programs created and supported by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, but the list of ACGK activity is much larger…
Although the official release date isn't until March 2019, Kalamazooans have an early chance to hear music from Ashley Daneman's newest album of original…