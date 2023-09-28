© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Rising jazz star Caelan Cardello makes Kalamazoo debut at Sounds of the Zoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
Caelan Cardello
courtesy photo
/
caelancardello.com
Caelan Cardello

Sounds of the Zoo, Kalamazoo's free music festival, offers a jazz night from 6 - 10 pm on Thursday, Sep 28 at the KNAC Center (formerly the First Baptist Church). At 7:15 pm Caelan Cardello will make his Kalamazoo debut with a trio featuring regional players Luke LaFave on bass and Josiah DeNooyer on drums. Cardello says he knows DeNooyer well as a musician and friend because they both took part in the Ravinia Steans Music Institute's Program for Jazz in 2022.

Cardello, who was a finalist in the prestigious 2023 American Pianists Association Jazz Piano Competition, started his graduate studies at Juilliard this fall. He tells Cara Lieurance he's laying down life-long connections with a new set of teachers, and looks forward to his first visit to Kalamazoo and reuniting with DeNooyer for a varied set of music.

The evening begins at 6 pm with Pocket Watch, and closes with singer Jenna Mammina, whose ensemble includes WMU jazz faculty players Keith Hall, Matthew Fries, and Carlo De Rosa.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
