Concert preview: WMU Symphony and Stulberg silver medalist Esme Arias-Kim

The Western Michigan University Symphony will take the stage at Miller Auditorium at 3 pm on Sunday, Oct 1 to perform three works: Glinka's Overture to Russlan and Ludmila, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and the Symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich. In a longstanding tradition, the Stulberg International String Competition's silver medalist appears as guest soloist. This year's winner, Illinois native Esme Arias-Kim, joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the concert with conductor Bruce Uchimura and Stulberg executive director Megan Yankee.

The concert is free and open to the public.