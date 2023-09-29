© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: WMU Symphony and Stulberg silver medalist Esme Arias-Kim

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Esme Arias-Kim and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago
Elliot Mandel
Esme Arias-Kim and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago

The Western Michigan University Symphony will take the stage at Miller Auditorium at 3 pm on Sunday, Oct 1 to perform three works: Glinka's Overture to Russlan and Ludmila, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and the Symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich. In a longstanding tradition, the Stulberg International String Competition's silver medalist appears as guest soloist. This year's winner, Illinois native Esme Arias-Kim, joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the concert with conductor Bruce Uchimura and Stulberg executive director Megan Yankee.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Tags
WMUK Culture WMU SymphonyStulberg International String Competition
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance