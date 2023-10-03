Beer and Beethoven at the next Craft Music Series concert by Kalamazoo Symphony soloists

The Artists-in-Residence of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra perform hundreds of concerts throughout the year as KSO ambassadors, reaching 37,000 school kids in 2022, according to executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley. They’re also at the center of the popular series Craft Music, which is held at Bell’s Eccentric Café.

The program at 7 pm on Wednesday, Oct 4 is called “Classics on Tap.” Guest conductor Bruce Uchimura will conduct special 8-part arrangements of undisputed favorites like Bizet’s Carmen, Bach’s “Air on the G String,” and the finale to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. KSO executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley and Cara Lieurance talk about the casual and fun atmosphere at the brewery, the importance of the KSO artists-in-residence, and look behind the scenes of how an orchestra operates.

Remaining tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.