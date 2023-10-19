Kalamazoo Concert Band celebrates 100 years of Disney

The Kalamazoo Concert Band opens it "Imagine..." season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 21 with a program called "A Magical World." With Disney Studios celebrating its 100th birthday this year, conductor Tom Evans decided to showcase unforgettable music from over a dozen Disney films, including The Incredibles, Frozen, Fantasia 2000, Aladdin and The Jungle Book. Evans joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the rich musical history of Disney studios and how the band has enjoyed preparing the selections.

The concert will be held at 7:30 pm Oct 21 in Chenery Auditorium. Admission is free.