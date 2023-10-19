© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Concert Band celebrates 100 years of Disney

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
Fireworks at Disney in Orlando Florida
Marcelo A. Oliveira
/
Wikimedia Commons. License: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
Fireworks at Disney in Orlando Florida

The Kalamazoo Concert Band opens it "Imagine..." season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 21 with a program called "A Magical World." With Disney Studios celebrating its 100th birthday this year, conductor Tom Evans decided to showcase unforgettable music from over a dozen Disney films, including The Incredibles, Frozen, Fantasia 2000, Aladdin and The Jungle Book. Evans joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the rich musical history of Disney studios and how the band has enjoyed preparing the selections.

The concert will be held at 7:30 pm Oct 21 in Chenery Auditorium. Admission is free.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
