Kalamazoo Junior Symphony starts season with “New Beginnings”

Published November 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
A KJSO concerto competition winner performs with the Junior Symphony
Mark Bugnaski / Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
A KJSO concerto competition winner performs with the Junior Symphony

It’s a new fall season, and the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra has new members and a new executive director to celebrate. At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 5, music director Andrew Koehler will lead a program of preludes and overtures called ‘New Beginnings.” In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Koehler previews works by Aaron Copland, Ethel Smyth, Stanislaw Moniuszko, Claude Debussy and Franz Liszt. He says it’s a departure from typical programs, but it gives the young musicians a wonderful crash course in the styles of different composers and periods.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra website.
