© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

" Three is a magic number:" The String Queens are next on the Connecting Chords Music Fest

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
The String Queens
courtesy of The String Queens
The String Queens

The String Queens will appear on the Connecting Chords Music Festival at 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov 7 at Comstock Auditorium. A powerful trio that creates their own musical versions of everything from Bach to Lady Gaga, they're proof that today's classical artists can play today's music, and that three is enough to fill a room with huge sound. Cara Lieurance spoke to violist Dawn Johnson and cellist Élise Sharp.

Tickets and more information are available at the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Connecting Chords Music Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance