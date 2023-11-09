Concert preview: “In the Bloom of Youth” by the Kalamazoo Philharmonia

At 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 12, the Kalamazoo Philharmonia will perform under-appreciated works by three composers whose creative output was cut short by their early deaths: Lili Boulanger, Vasily Kalinnikov, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Conductor Andrew Koehler joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the music, which ranges from the spiritual to the symphonic and the theatrical.

The concert will be held in the Dalton Theatre of the Light Fine Arts Center at Kalamazoo College. Tickets are available at the door.