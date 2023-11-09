© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: “In the Bloom of Youth” by the Kalamazoo Philharmonia

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST
The Kalamazoo Philharmonia in rehearsal
Kalamazoo Philharmonia
The Kalamazoo Philharmonia in rehearsal

At 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 12, the Kalamazoo Philharmonia will perform under-appreciated works by three composers whose creative output was cut short by their early deaths: Lili Boulanger, Vasily Kalinnikov, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Conductor Andrew Koehler joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the music, which ranges from the spiritual to the symphonic and the theatrical.

The concert will be held in the Dalton Theatre of the Light Fine Arts Center at Kalamazoo College. Tickets are available at the door.
Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Philharmonia
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance