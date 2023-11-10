KSO welcomes guest conductor and Stulberg gold medalist for “Beethoven’s 5th Symphony” program

Amelia Zitoun of Milwaukee, WI won the gold medal at the 2023 Stulberg International String Competition last May. At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 11, she’ll perform Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, in a concert led by guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, music director of the Omaha Symphony.

Zitoun and Bahl talk to Cara Lieurance about their lives as musicians and what makes the music on the program special to them. Zitoun describes her experience at the Stulberg Competition, and Bahl says he loves Beethoven in part because the composer sweated over every note of his groundbreaking works.

The concert will be held in Miller Auditorium, and includes pre- and post-concert discussions. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.