Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Nutcracker rallies over 200 dancers, musicians, and actors

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
The Ballet Arts Ensemble, performing in 2019 at Miller Auditorium
There are two chances to see the beloved ballet The Nutcracker in Kalamazoo this season: at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, Nov 18 in a Ballet Arts Ensemble / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra collaboration. It features around 230 performers with full orchestra, dazzling sets and effects, and of course, Tchaikovsky's magnificent score. Cara Lieurance speaks with Ballet Arts Ensemble artistic director Betty Kondo and Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti about the production.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
