The Nutcracker rallies over 200 dancers, musicians, and actors

There are two chances to see the beloved ballet The Nutcracker in Kalamazoo this season: at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, Nov 18 in a Ballet Arts Ensemble / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra collaboration. It features around 230 performers with full orchestra, dazzling sets and effects, and of course, Tchaikovsky's magnificent score. Cara Lieurance speaks with Ballet Arts Ensemble artistic director Betty Kondo and Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti about the production.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony website.